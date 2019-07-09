Doug and Teri Wolfe will host the annual Quilt Show and Garden Walk again this year at their farm, 1709 County Road 21, Bennington, Washington County.
Featuring more than 150 quilts, extensive, groomed gardens, and refreshments, this year’s event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
The event draws quilt fans and garden lovers from near and far, with past visitors hailing from places like South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Kansas. The Wolfes will have many quilts on display over the farm’s 10 acres, each showcased in creative ways, hanging from fences, antique bed frames, draped over cattle panels and in and on various out-buildings.
Each year, a “featured quilter” is highlighted with a number of quilts on display from the individual’s collection. This year’s featured quilter will be Linda Eliason from Gretna. Eliason started quilting in 1989 and in the last six years has focused on Judy Niemeyer Quilts. Eliason teaches Judy Niemeyer Quilt Classes in Arizona during the winter months.
Each year, quilts are submitted and exhibited by local quilters. For more information on how to feature a quilt, and for contact information and directions, search Facebook for Wolfe Country Quilt Show and Garden Walk. This outdoor event is dependent on the weather. There is no alternative rain date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.