Blair, Arlington and Fort Calhoun High Schools are conducting fall activities under strict guidelines amid COVID-19 precautions.
These guidelines include games and events, and fan attendance and participation. Noted below are major points regarding attendance and procedures necessary to attend.
For complete guideline information, go online to the schools' webpages. Arlington guidelines for fall sports can be found online at apseagles.org, while Fort Calhoun guidelines are posted at fortcalhounschools.org/pioneer-activity-guidelines and Blair's at sites.google.com/blairschools.org/bhs-activities.
Guidelines are subject to change as the year goes on.
Blair's COVID-19 Activity Modifications
Blair High School's Fall Activity Restrictions were established by the Eastern Midlands Conference activity directors and superintendents. They are in place until further notice for all EMC schools for events concerning grades 7-12.
Blair's restrictions are also in coordination with the Three Rivers Health Department COVID-19 risk dial, which has four tiers. Washington County is currently in Tier II, which amounts to moderate risk.
Attendance will be dictated by the risk dial tiers. Tier I would mean a general return to normal, while Tier IV would mean no spectators and likely no games, according to Blair's note to parents, students and fans.
In Tier II and Tier III, the following attendance rules will be in place:
Attendance at all activities, at all levels, will be essential personnel and immediate family members of each participant only. If a venue is not able to hold essential personnel and immediate family members of each participant, then there will be no attendance at that activity.
Face coverings are required at both indoor and outdoors. If outdoors you are able to maintain 6-foot distancing from others while watching a contest, then a mask will not be required. However, everyone will still need a mask in order to get into the event and for any movement during the event.
Immediate family is defined as parents/guardians and siblings as listed in our SIMS Student Management System
Essential personnel is defined as immediate family, participants, sponsors, officials, event staff, medical staff, security and media personnel.
Blair will live stream as many contests as possible through BSDN (youtube.com/bsdnlive).
Blair's note to parents, students and fans held additional information as well. Junior varsity, freshman and middle school contests will be attempted at the current tier level. Changes in the tier level may change schedules.
The concession stand at Krantz Field will be limited at Tier II, but would be closed at Tier III.
The cheer and dance teams will be able to performa at home contests only with some limitations during indoor events.
The marching band, meanwhile, will not be able to perform at football games due to the large number of participants. The pep band will not perform in or outside.
Source: sites.google.com/blairschools.org/bhs-activities
Fort Calhoun Activity Attendance Guidelines
Fort Calhoun attendance guidelines are broken down by fall sports sport.
Overall, though, Fort Calhoun Community Schools notes that it is its goal to keep communities and athletes separated at events.
“Please use social distancing,” the school release said. “Communities and fans will have no contact with athletes and coaches during the competition. It is our focus to keep our athletes, coaches and community members as safe as possible at our events.”
Football: Football fans will enter the field and stands area by separate entrances. Home fans are to park in the northwest parking lot. Bleachers will be limited to every other row to promote social distancing.
Masks will be required to enter the facility and concession stand area, though they are not required once seated in the bleachers with social distancing, though, they are “highly recommended.”
Masks will also be required in the football fields restrooms.
Softball: Fort Calhoun's softball guidelines are similar to football's in that fans will be separated and mask will be required at the entrances before they are optional once seated and socially-distanced.
Home spectators will be able to watch games from left and centerfield, while visiting fans will watch from right field. No fans will be allowed near dugouts nor on the bleachers, which may be used by athletes and coaches.
Portable restrooms will be provided for each group of softball fans.
Volleyball: Masks will be required for all indoor Fort Calhoun Community Schools events, including volleyball. Bleachers — with home and visiting fans on their own sides of the court — will be limited to every other row and families are asked to sit together.
Concessions will not be offered indoors.
Cross-country: Signs will be posted at Pioneer cross-country meets at Fort Atkinson, detailing recommendations, guidelines and procedures. Team camps and fans will be separated at the events, and masks will be required at entry, but not once inside and social distancing is accomplished.
Source: fortcalhounschools.org/pioneer-activity-guidelines
Arlington Sports Attendance Guidelines
Arlington fall sports attendance guidelines are specific to the location of the home contests. They are procedures set in place to protect officials, spectators, visitors and students and may be altered as the seasons progress, according to the school release.
Indoors: Volleyball matches fall under the indoor guidelines. Spectators will be allowed up to 50 percent of the AHS gym's capacity and masks will be “strongly encouraged” for everyone except for active players. They will also be restricted to 6 feet between families with strict separation from visiting crowds. The bleachers will be marked.
Concessions will be available as workers will wear gloves and masks.
Two Rivers Sports Complex: Spectators at Arlington softball games will be allowed up to 75 percent of the field's capacity. Masks will be encouraged, but not required, and there should be 6 feet between families. Bleachers will be marked, and home and visiting crowds will be separate. Full concessions will be available and fans are asked to wear a mask while in line.
Football field: The Eagles' football field rules are in line with softball rules. Spectators will be allowed up to 75 percent capacity and masks will be encouraged, but not required. Social distancing will be in play and bleachers will be marked off. Full concessions will be available.
