While Washington County Fair Board President Jason Cloudt didn't have the exact attendance numbers for the 2019 Washington County Fair yet, from walking around to different events, he said knows it was well attended.
"We're super satisfied, we're happy with how the fair went," he said. "We had great attendance to all the events from the 4-H shows to the rodeo to mud volleyball."
Around 2,500 to 2,700 people attended the opening concert headlined by country artists Rhett Akins and Tyler Farr.
"It was a good crowd, and those acts put on a great show," Cloudt said.
Saturday and Sunday events also saw a lot of people in attendance, Cloudt said. He said preliminary data shows the rodeo, which took place Saturday and Sunday nights, is continuing an upward attendance trend seen over the last five years.
"We're on a great run with the rodeo," Cloudt said. "Sunday is a great day to get a lot of cowboys, not a lot of people have a rodeo on Sunday."
Though afternoon rain might have hurt attendance at the parade, Sunday was a great day in general for events, Cloudt said, for the 4-H shows held in Two Rivers Bank Arena.
"It's a huge day for the fair with the goat and sheep shows," he said. "The shows were well attended with nearly every seat full in the arena."
Another 400 people attended Sunday's barbecue contest, which, Cloudt said, is nearly a record.
Monday night saw around 100 entries compete in the antique tractor and pickup pull.
"We see that as something that will continue to grow in the future," he said of the event.
On Wednesday, the last day of the fair, nearly as many people attended the demolition derby as the 6,000 who attended the 100th year.
"The count at the gate was 340 less than last year, and last year was a record year," Cloudt said.
The Washington County Fair Board is continually looking to grow the fair, Cloudt said, which means maintaining the buildings that have been a part of the fair for many years.
Responding to a comment made on a Blair community Facebook page, Cloudt said the Fair Board has no plans to tear down any buildings which may have been damaged from March flooding. He said the board is still working with FEMA to analyze any structural damages and secure any support for any work that needs to be done to buildings.
"Our goal is to keep the buildings if they're structurally sound, so we can help keep the fair as great as it is," Cloudt said. "We feel like we continue to grow the fair every year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.