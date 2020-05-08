• Troy Taylor, 33, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced April 21 to two years probation for first-degree forgery, a Class 3 felony. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,999.79 to Bomgaars in Blair.
• Kyle Ward, 28, of Blair was sentenced April 28 to 12 months in the Washington County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and theft by unlawful taking, subsequent offense, a Class 4 felony. He was given credit for 274 days previously served.
• Jodi Hinton, 21, of Blair was sentenced April 28 to three to six years for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver or dispense, a Class 2 felony; and one to two years for violating the conditions of her probation, a Class 3A felony. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
