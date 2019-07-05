• Nicholas Edson, 32, of Blair pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony; and carrying a concealed weapon-second offense, a Class 4 felony.
He could face up to two years in prison, nine to 12 months post-release supervision and up to a $10,000 fine for each charge if convicted.
His next court date is Aug. 6.
• Latara I. Johnson, 28, pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
She could face up to two years in prison, nine to 12 months post-release supervision and up to a $10,000 fine for each charge if convicted.
Her next court date is Aug. 6.
