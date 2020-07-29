The number of Washington County cases of COVID-19 reported has increased by six cases since Monday.
In a Wednesday afternoon press release from Three Rivers Public Health Department, Washington County had 95 cases. On Monday, the health department reported 89 cases in the county.
There are 968 total cases in the Three Rivers jurisdiction, which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition, which consists of Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas and Sarpy county hospitals, reported 235 medical beds available and 96 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 429 ventilators available to area hospitals, 119 were in use, including seven for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
"Since Monday, we have seen an increase in the number of cases across all of the counties we serve — 7 in Saunders County, 6 in Washington County and 6 in Dodge County," said Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department." We all have to do our part to help keep others healthy. Stay home if you are sick, wash your hands and wear a mask when you are not able to physical distance."
