Washington County's total lab confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at 28, according to a press release Tuesday from the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
That's two new cases since last Wednesday.
The health department is no longer identifying ages and gender of those affected by the illness within the health district, according to Executive Director Terra Uhing.
The Three Rivers health district, which includes Washington, Dodge and Saunders counties, has a total of 451 cases.
As of Tuesday morning, local hospitals reported 431 medical beds were available and 141 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 382 ventilators available to area hospitals, 144 were in use, including 46 for COVID-19 patients.
