Washington County's COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
According to a Monday press release from the Three Rivers Public Health Department, the county's total stands at 74.
In the last 14 days, Washington County has seen its total increase by 25 cases.
There are 904 total cases in the Three Rivers jurisdiction, which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.
As of Monday afternoon, local hospitals reported 313 medical beds were available and 77 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 363 ventilators available to area hospitals, 135 were in use, including 14 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
“Please stay home if you are sick or if you have been around someone who is COVID-19 positive — this will help us contain the spread of COVID-19”, said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers Public Health Department executive director.
