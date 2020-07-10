Washington County's total number of lab confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 58, according to a Friday press release from the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
There are 855 confirmed cases in the district, which includes Dodge and Saunders counties.
As of Friday afternoon, local hospitals reported 301 medical beds were available and 68 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 363 ventilators available to area hospitals, 122 were in use, including 16 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said the health department has seen an increase in the number of cases across all of the counties in the district.
A data dashboard on the health department's website, threeriverspublichealth.org shows the number of case and the demographics of those cases.
