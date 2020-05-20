Washington County's total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 now stands at 26, according to a press release issued by the Three Rivers Public Health Department on Wednesday afternoon.
The release did not indicate the age or gender of the two new cases.
Three Rivers Public Health Department has a total of 333 cases, which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.
As of Wednesday morning, local hospitals reported 432 medical beds were available and 143 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 374 ventilators available to area hospitals, 121 were in use, including 44 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
