The number of Washington County cases of COVID-19 reported has increased by nine cases since Wednesday.
In a Friday afternoon press release from Three Rivers Public Health Department, Washington County had 86 cases with 2,083 total tests completed. On Wednesday, the health department reported 77 cases in the county.
Since July 4, there have been 36 cases in the county. According to the health department's dashboard, people ages 20 to 29 represent the age group with the most cases. Twenty people in that age group have tested positive.
As of Friday afternoon, local hospitals reported 214 medical beds were available and 76 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 429 ventilators available to area hospitals, 131 were in use, including 11 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
