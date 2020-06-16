Washington County's total number of lab confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 41, according to a Monday press release from the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
There are 734 confirmed cases in the district, which includes Dodge and Saunders counties. The health department also reported another death, a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions, in Dodge County, bringing the total to eight for the district.
As of Monday morning, local hospitals reported 360 medical beds were available and 125 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 367 ventilators available to area hospitals, 124 were in use, including 29 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
MCH&HS is serving as a Test Nebraska site this week. Those wishing to be tested should visit testnebraska.com.
