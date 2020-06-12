Washington County's total number of lab confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 38, according to a Monday press release from the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
There are 711 confirmed cases in the district, which includes Dodge and Saunders counties. The health department also reported two more deaths in Dodge County, bringing the total to seven for the district.
MCH&HS is serving as a Test Nebraska site this week and next. Read more about the effort in Tuesday's Pilot-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.