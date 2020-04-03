The Washington County Cattlemen's Association announced its scholarship recipients for 2020.

Winners are typically honored at the organization's annual banquet. However, the banquet, which was scheduled for April 4, has been cancelled.

This year's scholarship recipients are:

Kobe Wilkins, Northeast Community College, Ag Diesel Technology

Jaycie Meggison, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Agricultural Business

Thomas Thompson, multiple college offers, Agricultural Engineering

Megan Green, South Dakota State University, Agricultural Business

Luke Mathiesen, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Agricultural Economics

Cameron Shaner, Vernon College, Farm & Ranch Management

Bailey Blackford, Wyoming University, Animal Science

Allison Nielsen, South Dakota State University, Animal Science (pre-vet)

McKenna Schuelter, Northeast Community College, Ag Transfer Program

Hank Frost, Northeast Community College, Agricultural Mechanics

