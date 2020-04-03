The Washington County Cattlemen's Association announced its scholarship recipients for 2020.
Winners are typically honored at the organization's annual banquet. However, the banquet, which was scheduled for April 4, has been cancelled.
This year's scholarship recipients are:
Kobe Wilkins, Northeast Community College, Ag Diesel Technology
Jaycie Meggison, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Agricultural Business
Thomas Thompson, multiple college offers, Agricultural Engineering
Megan Green, South Dakota State University, Agricultural Business
Luke Mathiesen, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Agricultural Economics
Cameron Shaner, Vernon College, Farm & Ranch Management
Bailey Blackford, Wyoming University, Animal Science
Allison Nielsen, South Dakota State University, Animal Science (pre-vet)
McKenna Schuelter, Northeast Community College, Ag Transfer Program
Hank Frost, Northeast Community College, Agricultural Mechanics
