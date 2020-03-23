Blair, Fort Calhoun and Arlington were all represented as their respective conferences recently released their postseason honors.
Bears senior Max Nickerson earned All-Eastern Midlands Conference (EMC) recognition, finishing the 2019-20 season with an 8.6 points-per-game scoring average. He also pulled down 2.6 rebounds and passed his way to 1.6 assists per outing.
Two Pioneers and one Eagle, meanwhile, took home All-Nebraska Capitol Conference (NCC) second-team honors. Zane Schwarz and Brant Hilzendeger represented Fort Calhoun on the second team, while Aiden Foreman was Arlington's selection.
Schwarz finished his sophomore season with a 12-point scoring average to go with 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He was first on the Pioneers' squad with 1.1 blocks per game.
Hilzendeger's junior year ended as FCHS' leading scorer. He notched 12.2 points per game and 6.5 rebounds.
Foreman, meanwhile, was Washington County's leading scorer as a whole. The AHS junior scored 14.6 points a night and pulled down 9.1 rebounds to go with 2.2 assists.
NCC honorable mention recipients were Fort Calhoun's Carsen Schwarz and Kaden Therkildsen. Schwarz led the Pioneers with 4.2 assists per game, while Therkildsen made a team-high 38 3-pointers.
Blair's Sam Lawton, meanwhile, earned EMC honorable mention during his senior season. The post player notched 6.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game to go with a 50-percent field goal percentage.
