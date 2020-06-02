Sheriff's office move-in date pushed back
The Washington County Sheriff's Office move in date into the new Washington County Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Center has been pushed back to mid-to-end of July, said Matt Cavanaugh, project engineer with Weitz Company, during the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting May 26. The move-in date was previously June 30.
"It did shift back, and one of the big components of that is getting the elevator guy on site to begin his install," he said.
Cavanaugh said the install was originally scheduled in May but was pushed back to the beginning of June.
"Another big item with (move in) is the epoxy flooring subcontractor, which we just found out today that they've had some issues with coronavirus, and it's kind of weakened their labor force," Cavanaugh said. Once work begins, he said it would take 20 days for epoxy flooring to be finished in the maximum security jail area, which the sheriff's office was hoping to move inmates into at the same time of moving into its new office.
Cavanaugh also noted that site fencing on the north side of the building was removed.
"So we could start grading and digging for the stoops at the two door openings over there and installing our railings," he said, adding that new paving around the area would also be put in.
Cavanaugh also said a cast-in-place wall in the southeast portion of the building was planned to be poured on Friday. During the May 15 meeting, Jared Schleifer, project manager for Weitz Company, said the wall and tying the justice center's sanitary line in the same area into an existing sewer line are prerequisites for the sheriff's office to move into its new space.
Box culvert on County Road 20 complete
Highway Supt. Bill Hansel said a bridge on County Road 20, just east of County Road 25, has been completed.
The bridge is one of two, along with another bridge on County Road 20 just east of County Road 5, that are being constructed as part of a Nebraska Department of Transportation County Bridge Match Program, which allows counties to complete work on deficient bridges and receive some payment back.
Washington County partnered with Dodge County for work on bridges in the counties. The total price for all work to be complete between the counties is more than $940,000. Washington County's portion is just more than $375,000. In November, the county board approved bids from M.E. Collins Construction Co. for $142,858 and $232,254 for work on the two bridges.
The county could receive nearly $200,000 back through the County Bridge Match Program.
The county board also approved a change order for work on the bridge just east of County Road 25. Hansel said the amount of $12,249 was due to changes in designs for the project.
"What happened there was with the design, the limits of construction actually got out into wetlands. We went in and narrowed that up and lengthened it so we would not impact any wetlands," he said.
Hansel said that when wetlands are disturbed, you have to create new wetlands elsewhere. The new designs required more materials such as dirt and rock.
Hansel also said a shoofly to allow a resident on the road in and out of their home was not in the design.
County Road 34 reconstruction designs complete
Hansel said engineering designs for a project to reconstruct a portion of County Road 34 east of County Road 51 near Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge are complete. The portion of the road was washed away due to consistently high floodwaters last year.
Hansel said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will temporarily fill the hole, which is about 100 feet in length and 17.5 feet deep, so it can access Boyer Chute for clean up of its part of the area.
Another section of County Road 34 west of County Road 51 was also impacted by floodwaters. That section of road was under construction by Sibbernsen Excavating of Valley to repair part of the road that was eroding due to an unstable ditch. Hansel said that project is currently on hold due to COVID-19. Due to jurisdictional differences, County Road 34 west of County Road 51 emergency funding goes through the state while County Road 34 east of County Road 51 goes through FEMA.
