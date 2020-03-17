Board discusses needs study
The Washington County Board of Supervisors discussed during its March 10 meeting hiring an architect to complete a needs study of the current county courthouse and the county-owned annex building. No action was taken during the meeting.
"Every government entity eventually does a needs study, and it's a prudent move to make sure you're utilizing the space that you already have in existence to the max," Supervisor Jay Anderson, District 5-Blair, said. "It has nothing to do with construction, or building anything new, or spending any type of other money. It is just basically somebody coming in to look at our spaces and our needs."
Anderson said a goal related to the construction of the new Washington County Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Center was to move the county probation office from the annex building back to being a part of the new justice center.
"They have to deal with pre-trial, and post-trial, and post-release individuals, and the safety there is probably not as secure, as high, as we would like to have it," Anderson said.
Anderson said an architect would evaluate four floors of the old courthouse and the annex building to see if the county is using its space as well as it could.
"Are we using too much storage downstairs, and are we not utilizing parts of the building that are laying vacant right now," he said. "I think a lot of it is the storage spaces. I believe we're not using our space properly in the basement in the annex and in the courthouse here."
Anderson said completing a needs study while current construction on the new justice center was occurring was prudent.
"In case there was something, we'd already have people here," he said. "Especially if it was minor, the things that needed to be done. If anything else, at least we'd have a price on something in the future."
The board could discuss the needs study and future action at future meetings.
Interior work continues for criminal justice center
Dave Rezac, project superintendent on site for the new justice center, said interior work for the center's jail and sheriff's area continues to move forward.
Rezac said installation of several jail cells is finished. He said mechanical, electrical and plumbing hookups were being completed on the remaining cells. Eighteen maximum security jail cells were delivers to the new justice center in January while 64 two-story "stacked" cells were delivered at the end of February.
Rezac also said interior work for the sheriff's office and work related to a storm water basin would occur over the next few weeks. Work for the storm water basin, such as bringing water lines into the building, would take place on 16th Street, but should not interfere with traffic.
Hollowcore roofing above the jail area is also being completed, Rezac said. The roof above the jail area was left open to allow for the placement of jail cells into the new justice center by crane.
The board also discussed the purchase of a $49,200 bi-directional amplifier for the new justice center. In general, a bi-directional amplifier picks up a wireless signal to amplify it throughout a building. The cost of the amplifier would come out of the technology portion of the new justice center's soft cost budget.
Board accepts financing bid for dump trucks
The board accepted a bid from U.S. Bank to finance two Mack Granite Dump Trucks. The total amount of cost to the county over the course of a 60-month term with 1.61 percent interest would be $332,206.97.
First May meeting moved
The board approved the movement of its first May meeting from May 12 to May 11. The meeting will start at 3 p.m. The board moved the date of the meeting due to May 12 being primary election day.
