County to consider providing funding for housing study
Gateway Development Executive Director Mike Rooks discussed the need for a housing study for the entire county with the Washington County Board of Supervisors during the board's meeting June 9.
Rooks said Gateway has received interest from four housing developers out of state since January who are interested in Washington County, but each developer has asked for an updated housing study before they would consider development. Rooks said Blair had a housing study done a few years ago, but the county doesn't have one.
"We have never done a big housing study for Washington County," he said.
The board said they would discuss contributing $3,000 requested by Rooks for the housing study in July, which will allow the funds to come from the 2020-21 budget.
Rooks said a housing study would give a "snapshot" for the entire county, and it would have 200 pages worth of interviews with businesses and people from each community in the county.
"It breaks down each community, what their strengths are and what they can be doing going forward," Rooks said. "This will also help the smaller communities apply for NIFA grants and rehabilitation grants. I think it's a win-win to do this."
Rooks said the cities of Arlington, Fort Calhoun and Blair had already expressed a willingness to contribute to the study, and he said he identified a Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA) grant which would pay for 49 percent of the study.
"There will be sections for each city and then there will be an overarching theme for the county as well," Rooks said. "Part of that might be once we get the study back, we take that to developers and maybe they want to do a subdivision outside of Blair, outside of Fort Calhoun, in the county itself."
Board approves purchase of fiberoptic sleeve, firewalls for sheriff's office
The board approved the purchase and installation of a fiberoptic sleeve on the east side of the justice center as well as two firewalls for the Viper 911 system for the sheriff's office.
Supervisor Lisa Kramer, District 2-Kennard, said the purchase of the fiber sleeve, not to exceed $2,200, on the east side of the justice center provides redundancy for the courthouse’s communications and internet since it is geographically diverse from the building's current internet line. The fiber sleeve would be for internet and the building's VoIP phone system, Kramer said. VoIP, or Voice over Internet Protocol, is a method of voice communications over networks such as the internet.
The board also approved the purchase of two firewalls for $1,218 for the Washington County Sheriff's Office Viper 911 system.
Board renews interlocal agreement with Douglas County Crime Lab
The board approved the renewal of its interlocal agreement with the Douglas County Crime Lab. The renewal is for five years, which was the length of the last agreement.
Washington County Attorney Scott Vander Schaaf said the crime lab is been very good to work with, and Sheriff Mike Robinson said the crime lab responds quickly when requested for crime scenes.
Dodge County Clerk appointed to prepare 2020-21 budget
The board approved appointing Fred Mytty, Dodge County Clerk, to prepare and submit Washington County's budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
Mytty will be paid $3,700 plus mileage to help prepare the budget. Mytty prepares Dodge County's budget, and has prepared other counties' budgets as well.
