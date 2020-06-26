Interlocal agreement for drug court approved with Burt County
The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved entering into an interlocal agreement with Burt County to join Washington County's drug court program Tuesday during its meeting.
"Burt County has desired, at least for the last year, to join our drug court," Washington County Attorney Scott Vander Schaaf said.
The Burt County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution May 12 to enter into an interlocal agreement with Washington County for drug court.
Vander Schaaf said the agreement was reviewed by Washington County District Court Judge John E. Samson, who oversees drug court proceedings.
Drug court, which began in Washington County in 2015, is a two-year program with the purpose of reducing recidivism and substance abuse among nonviolent substance abuse offenders.
Burt County, Vander Schaaf said, would pay for their participants in the program. Participants from Burt County would travel to drug court meetings in Washington County, he said, but their legal hearings would be heard in Burt County where Samson is also the district court judge.
"I think it's a great opportunity for the citizens of Burt County to participate in the program that would otherwise be unavailable to them because they just don't have the numbers like we have had," Vander Schaaf said. "I think it's a real positive thing."
Change order approved for 'Calhoun cutoff' project
The board approved a change order of a $5,040 decrease to the contract amount of work being completed on County Road 32, also known as the '”Calhoun cutoff.”
"What actually happened there was a very deep culvert," Highway Supt. Bill Hansel said. "We elected to not dig it out."
Hansel said the culvert was filled instead, so the decrease in the contract price reflects the lack of work to dig out the culvert that was originally in the contract.
The work being complete on the the road includes the construction of two box culverts and the paving of the 3.2-stretch of road from state Highway 133 to County Road P35.
Change order approved for bridge project near Arlington
The board approved a change order of a $7,475 decrease to the contract amount of work completed to replace a bridge on County Road 28 just west of County Road 11.
In April 2019, the board awarded a bid of $801,072 to JJK Construction of Ceresco to replace the bridge.
Hansel said the project is now complete and the road is open.
Board approves seeking price quotes for motor graders
The board approved Hansel to seek price quotes to replace two roads department motor graders.
Hansel said motor graders are usually replaced every five years. He said two current motor graders are due to be replaced in October and November as they are nearing the warranty for the number of hours they've been used.
If the motor graders exceed warranty hours, he said, then the county does not receive buyback dollars for the motor graders. Hansel also said the buyback price for the motor graders is $120,000 for one and around $140,000 for the other.
