County Road 34 update
During a Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting on Jan. 28, Highway Supt. Bill Hansel said he had met with a representative from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that morning regarding reconstruction of County Road 34 east of Fort Calhoun.
The road was under construction by Sibbernsen Excavating of Valley to rebuild a section that eroded due to an unstable ditch.
In 2016, the board accepted an insurance settlement in the amount of $374,150 to be used for the project. On Oct. 10, 2017, the board awarded the project to Sibbernsen Excavating for $499,755. The project has been delayed several times due to flooding on the road.
A portion east of that construction site was washed away due to flooding, Hansel said in November. Earlier this month, Hansel said that some of the work completed by Sibbernsen had been washed away, but it was unclear how much.
Hansel said several measurements were taken to gauge the depth of area that was washed away east of the construction site. The median depth was 17.6 feet, he said, and the length of the hole is around 100 feet.
Hansel said the discussion of receiving aid dollars from FEMA and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is ongoing.
"It's kind of a weird deal down there," he said of the which portions of County Road 34 and County Road 51 fall under FEMA or the state.
From County Road 34 south down County Road 51 must go through the state, Hansel said, and County Road 51 east of Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge falls under FEMA.
Hansel said he also discussed flood mitigation, such as raising County Road 34 a few feet, with FEMA. He said if the road was raised, it would impact more homes than are already impacted from flooding if the river level were to rise again.
Resolution passed to keep county surveyor an elected official
Following a public hearing, the board passed a resolution to keep the job of county surveyor an elected position.
County Surveyor Gary Tinkham discussed a law passed by the Nebraska State Legislature in 2014. The law and revision of state statues regarding county surveyors allowed counties with populations of less than 150,000 residents to include a ballot question for voters to decide whether the county surveyor should remain an elected position or be appointed.
Counties with an elected surveyor as of Jan. 1 of this year could adopt a resolution after a public hearing to continue to elect the county surveyor. Action needed to be taken by the county for such a resolution by Feb. 1, or it would have appeared as a ballot question for county voters in November.
The action by the board means a ballot question will not be included in November, and the county surveyor position will remain an elected position.
No public comments were made during the hearing.
Board to hold demos for electronic meetings software
The board approved a motion to have up to two companies demo electronic meetings software at its meeting Feb. 11.
Sparq Data Solutions is likely to provide a demo of its electronic meetings software to the board at its next meeting. Supervisor Lisa Kramer, District 2-Kennard, said if the board would like a comparison, then CivicPlus may also complete a demo of its software.
The county is exploring electronic meetings software so board meeting agendas and other documents can be displayed on two TVs during meetings. Several government and school entities in the county already display their agendas and information using electronic meetings software.
Kramer said having electronic meetings software will improve visibility and transparency for the public. She also said that having the TVs and electronic meetings software could allow board members to show documents related to agendas on screen for people, and possibly maps of the county for discussions about roads.
While agendas and documents could be displayed by County Clerk Barbara Sullivan no matter what computers the county would purchase to interface with the electronic meetings software, the board members' ability to put documents on TV screens would depend on the computing power of any laptop or tablet purchased.
The board approved the purchase of a $684 Lenovo ThinkPad laptop from Turnkey Nerds for use by Sullivan and for use for the demos. The board discussed whether they would purchase seven more ThinkPads or cheaper tablets for use by board members and county planning commission members. No action was taken regarding purchasing the seven laptops or tablets.
