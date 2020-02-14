More jail cells to be delivered soon
The next round of jail cells will arrive at the new Washington County Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Center on Feb. 26, Jared Schleifer, project manager for Weitz Company, said during the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
Schleifer said Colfax Street in front of the justice center will be closed to through traffic during deliveries, which will take place over three days. Once the jail cells are in place, he said work on the hollowcore roof on a portion of the justice center would continue.
The lower level on the east side of the building is nearly finished with slab-on-grade work, Schleifer said. On the west side of the building, in the sheriff's office and courthouse area, Schleifer said painting and priming is ongoing.
"They are plowing through the finishes," he said. "They've got priming and first coat pretty well done in the sheriff's office as well as the lower level."
Schleifer also confirmed with board members that $214,000 of the initial $310,000 of construction contingency was left.
Resolution passed for NRD Hazard Mitigation participation
The Washington County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to participate in Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District 2020 multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation planning.
Emergency Manager Dan Douglas said hazard mitigation planning occurs every five years. The county last participated in 2015.
"It's covered 75 percent grant from FEMA, and a 25 percent payment from Papio NRD," Douglas said. "There's no expense to the county other than time for their employees … to put our wish list together of mitigation projects across county wide."
Douglas said the wish list includes mitigation for things like flooding, emergency generators, emergency sirens and raising roads. He said the wish-list is not guarantees, and mitigation projects tend to happen slowly over time.
"The biggest caveat to it is, if you go to FEMA and ask for mitigation money, you have to have an active hazard mitigation plan," Douglas said. "This is a very inexpensive way to check that box for FEMA."
Douglas said the Papio NRD will hold an open house in the coming weeks, and meetings will take place in several counties participating in the planning in the months following.
Box culvert bid approved
The board approved a bid by M.E. Collins Contracting Co. of Wahoo for construction on the box culvert on County Road 28 west of Kennard. The bid was for $373,858.
M.E. Collins' bid indicated the company could begin construction on Oct. 1 and finish by late November.
Sheriff's office communications captain retiring
Supervisor Lisa Kramer, District 2-Kennard, and Sheriff Mike Robinson announced during Tuesday's meeting that communications Capt. Phil Brazelton will retire from the Washington County Sheriff's Office effective April 1.
