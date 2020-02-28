Final deliveries of jail cells arrive today
The final three deliveries of jail cells to the new Washington County Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Center will arrive today, said Matt Cavanaugh, project engineer with Weitz Company, during the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
Eighteen maximum security jail cells were delivered to the new justice center in January, while an additional 64 two-story "stacked" cells were due to arrive Wednesday, Thursday and today.
Cavanaugh said once the jail cells were in place, hollowcore roof work will begin again in the maximum security, sheriff's training and deputy locker areas. Then, he said, there will be a 20-day schedule for constructing walls in those areas.
"At that point after they construct those walls, we can officially close off the building," Cavanaugh side.
Portions of the building have remained open for movement of construction equipment and jail cell placement.
Cavanaugh also said work related to a storm water basin, such as bringing in water lines to the building, will begin in the coming weeks. He said that work would take place on 16th Street, but it should not interfere with traffic.
Work on 'Calhoun cutoff' box culvert delayed
Highway Supt. Bill Hansel said work on a box culvert on County Road 32, also know as the "Calhoun cutoff," about a mile west of County Road P35 has been delayed due to saturated ground.
The box culvert is one of two, along with one near County Road 39, that is being constructed by M.E. Collins Contracting Co. as part of a project to pave the 3.2-mile stretch of road from state Highway 133 to CR P35.
Cedar Valley Paving of Waterloo, Iowa, was awarded a $3.9 million bid to complete the paving in July. Cedar Valley was given 180 calendar days to complete the project. The end date for the project is Oct. 15.
Hansel said M.E. Collins has moved from the culvert near CR P35 to the one near CR 39. He said crew members will cover the culvert near CR 39 before returning to the other culvert.
"They found a surprise in the (CR P35) one," Hansel said. "They got to digging down. We thought the water was going under the existing tube, but it was actually a buried tube it was going through. Whoever installed the tube for drainage didn't take out the other one. It's probably what created our mess in the first place. That was years and years ago, probably wasn't anyone who's on the crew now."
The board also approved the county's one- and-six year road plan during the meeting after holding a public hearing.
New members approved for Extension board
The board of supervisors approved the appointment of Blair residents Kari Schueth and Janelle Taylor to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension's Washington County board.
Extension Educator Tracy Behnken said the board has 11 members and two members were leaving the board.
Schueth is also a Blair Community Schools art teacher, while Taylor is a project manager for Gateway Development Corporation.
Board approves financing for 2 patrol vehicles
The board approved the financing of two new patrol cars through Two Rivers Bank. Sheriff Mike Robinson said the sheriff's office will receive two 2020 Dodge Chargers with a lease purchase of $40,921 on one and $31,087 on the other. The department will trade in a 2014 Ford Explorer for $4,000 and a 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 for $3,500. Robinson said the two trade-in vehicles have more than 100,000 miles, which is significant mileage for police vehicles.
Contract for electronic meetings services approved
The board approved the signing of a contract with Lincoln company Sparq Data Solutions to provide a web-based cloud service for the county to host electronic meetings.
The county will pay a one-time fee of $500 associated with training on the software and initial implementation of the service. An annual fee of $4,000 will be charged as well.
The county had explored electronic meetings services so board meeting agendas and other documents could be displayed on two TVs during meetings, and to allow for members of the public to follow meetings and review documents when they do not attend meetings in person. Several government and school entities in the county already use Sparq services.
The county could begin using Sparq's electronic meetings services by the beginning of April.
The board also approved the purchase of eight Lenovo tablets for $276 each. The tablets will remain at the courthouse for use by board members and planning commission members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.