Concrete flooring, more work continues in new justice center
Jared Schleifer, project manager for Weitz Construction, said Colfax Street in Blair will be one lane while hollowcore flooring work continues on the eastern side of the new Washington County Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Center.
During a Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Dec. 10, Schleifer said hollowcore flooring had been poured in areas which will house upper level jail cells and work is continuing on flooring toward the eastern end of the new building.
Schleifer said hollowcore concrete planks are made with eight inch voids through the middle of them.
"That's what makes up the floor of the upper level jail cells, and it is the roof structure everything east of the slope roof that you see," Schleifer said. "The plan for the hollowcore is to be done in the next couple of weeks."
He said once hollowcore work is done, possibly by Friday, then underground rough ins will be complete. Rough ins initially bring in lines, such as plumbing or electrical, but do not make fully functional connections. Schleifer also said slab-on-grade work will be done in the main jail area after hollowcore work is nearly finished.
"That allows us to have a path to start bringing in the jail cell pods," Schleifer said, adding that some hollowcore work will be incomplete to allow room for the jail cell pods and construction equipment into the building.
Schleifer also said the majority of drywall on the sheriff’s side of the building and lower level courthouse had been hung and masonry work is continuing on the outside of the building.
Supervisor Jay Anderson, District 5-Blair, said $86,000 will be added back into the in-construction contingency fund due to switching from an initial vendor for phone and video service to Combined Public Communications (CPC). CPC will pay to put in the phone and video equipment and pay the county money instead of the county paying for the other vendor to provide the services.
"(The initial company) have a verbal commitment getting that $86,000 back," Anderson said. "So our in-construction contingency fund, which at the beginning of the project was $310,000, is still at $229,184."
County continues search for new planning and zoning administrator
Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Dethlefs, District 1-Fort Calhoun, said the county has received one applicant for its opening for a planning and zoning administrator.
Ryan Sullivan, the current administrator, announced his resignation last month, effective Dec. 16.
"At this time, we have no plans to do interviews," Dethlefs said, adding the county would like to see more applicants before starting an interview process.
Anderson said the one applicant would be interviewed, but the county would like a pool of candidates to compare against one another.
The county board approved hourly pay raises for Lori Diefenbaugh and Teresa McBride, who work in the planning and zoning office, until a new administrator is hired. Diefenbaugh and McBride will sign and conduct planning and zoning office functions associated with the administrator position until an administrator is hired.
"We're asking them to do above and beyond what they're comfortable with," Anderson said, adding that a temporary pay raise seems prudent under the circumstances.
Dethlefs said himself, Anderson and Supervisor Steve Kruger, District 6-Arlington, will meet with Diefenbaugh and McBride weekly.
"That's where we stand," Dethlefs said. "Hopefully we'll get it solved earlier than later."
Work to begin on one of two bridges on CR 20
Highway Supt. Bill Hansel said work on a bridge on County Road 20 just east of County Road 25 west of Blair could begin this week.
"They want to start that next week already," Hansel said during a Dec. 10 county board meeting. "So, we're in a crunch to get right-of-ways."
He said the county already has right-of-ways for another bridge northeast of Fontanelle on County Road 20 just east of County Road 5. The work on the two bridges is part of a Nebraska Department of Transportation County Bridge Match Program, which allows counties to complete work on deficient bridges and receive some payment back.
Washington County partnered with Dodge County for work on bridges in the counties. The total price for all work to be complete between the counties is over $940,000. Washington County's portion is just over $375,000. In November, the county board approved bids from M.E. Collins Construction Co. for $142,857.75 and $232,254.18 for work on the two bridges.
The county could receive nearly $200,000 back through the County Bridge Match Program.
