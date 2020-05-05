Sheriff's office to join Douglas County record management system
The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved Sheriff Mike Robinson to purchase software to join the Douglas County record management system (RMS) during its April 28 meeting.
Robinson said nearly all area law enforcements use the system except for Omaha and Bennington police.
"What this does … it allows all our reports, anything law enforcement related in that way will be joined with Douglas County and other law enforcement in the area," Robinson said. "It opens up a database of intelligence gathering for us, what's going on in neighboring jurisdictions."
The most important impact for the sheriff's office, however, is that the software allows deputies to complete field-based reports, he said.
"Which enables our deputies to do reports in their vehicles on computers and then have that automatically downloaded into the system," Robinson said.
He said the cost to have field based reporting with the sheriff's office's current RMS would be $140,000. The cost to join the Douglas County RMS is $80,000.
Robinson said maintenance costs for the current RMS are $33,000 this year, which will go up around 5 percent each year in the future. Maintenance costs for the Douglas County RMS is $3,600 the year following purchase with 5 percent increases each year following.
"That could be substantial savings for the county," Robinson said. "It saves the county money in the long run."
Planning and zoning fees to change
The board approved a resolution for increases to multiple planning and zoning permit and request fees.
Supervisor Steve Dethlefs, District-1 Fort Calhoun, said the fee changes were made with consideration in covering budget costs for the planning and zoning department rather than the fees being a way to make profit for the county.
Fee changes include:
• Conditional Use Permits rising from $140 to $150
• Variance requests rising form $140 to $150
• Replats rising from $100 to $150 plus $15 per lot
• Final plats rising from $15 per lot to $150 plus $15 per lot
• Lot splits rising from $100 to $125
• Amendments and map and text changes rising from $140 to $150
• Administrative adjustments rising from $50 to $75
• Lot mergers changing from unlisted to $100
Board approves 'Calhoun cutoff' change order
The board approved a change order of $9,450 for work to remove an unexpected drainage tube under a box culvert being constructed on County Road 32, also known as the "Calhoun cutoff," near County Road P35.
At a February board meeting, Hansel said construction crew members found an additional tube buried under the existing drainage tube in the area.
"When they went to dig out the tube that is on the plans, somewhere along the line the county or they hired somebody to lay a tube, and they actually didn't remove the old one," Hansel said April 28. "They just laid this one on top of it."
Hansel said work on the box culvert is also delayed due to wet ground.
"I have a feeling that's why they planted (the existing) tube on the other tube because it wasn't suitable enough to dig up," he said. "That whole area is just wet."
Hansel said the southwest corner of the box culvert is saturated, so crew members are working on solutions to be able work in the area. Part of the culvert, however, has been completed.
"They did get the upper portion of that box poured. It's a step box, or a drop box, it goes out so many feet then drops to another level," Hansel said. "They did get the upper section poured because it is on suitable ground."
The box culvert is one of two, along with one near County Road 39, that is being constructed as part of a project to pave the 3.2-mile stretch of road from State Highway 133 to CR P35. Hansel said the issues with the box culvert have delayed the start of paving the road, which will begin in September.
