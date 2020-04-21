Board approves asphalt bid
The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a bid from Western Engineering Co. to complete asphalt patch and paving work in multiple areas and on several roads throughout the county.
The bid was for $693,689. Highway Supt. Bill Hansel said Western Engineering is expected to begin work soon.
“They are waiting on my phone call,” he said.
Hansel also discussed current projects with the board, which included construction of box culvert on County Road 32, also known as the “Calhoun cutoff,” and County Road 34.
Hansel said M.E. Collins, which is constructing two box culverts on the Calhoun Cutoff, ran into issues with saturated ground on the culvert near County Road P35. Another box culvert is being constructed on County Road P39.
“They had the floor of the box, not the box itself, but the ground ready to start forming up the box, and it collapsed on them,” he said. “They’re back to the drawing board on that.”
Hansel said M.E. Collins is working with engineers to find a way to get the ground to hold.
He also said Speece-Lewis Engineers is drawing designs for a portion of Country Road 34 east of Fort Calhoun that will be reconstructed with funding help from FEMA. The portion of road east of County Road 51 near Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge was washed away due to consistently high floodwaters last year.
Reconstruction for another portion of County Road 34 west of County Road 51 is currently on hold due to COVID-19, Hansel said. That section of road was under construction by Sibbernsen Excavating of Valley to repair part of the road eroding due to an unstable ditch. Due to jurisdictional differences east and west of County Road 51, that section of road would be funded through the state rather than FEMA.
“We are waiting on this virus to be over, the state said it will not come out and look at it until this is over,” Hansel said.
New building codes adopted
The board accepted a resolution adopting several new codes for buildings in Washington County.
The board adopted the 2018 International Building, Residential, Mechanical, Fire, Fuel and Gas, and Energy Conservation Codes. The board also adopted the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for Septic Systems and the 2009 International Energy Code.
Building Inspector Kris Robinson said the county had been operating under the 2009 International Building Code and International Residential Code.
“We are about three codes behind right now, and the insurance companies do send a guy about every five years to assess the county’s updates,” he said. “If we are not on one of the latter two … They will penalize our insurance rating for the county.”
Robinson also said the state of Nebraska adopted the 2018 codes last year.
“They have given all entities that have an approved inspection program two years to adopt,” he said. “After that, you are automatically required to be on it.”
The new codes will go into effect Aug. 1. Building permits issued before that date will operate under the county’s current codes.
Firewall software, internet service contract approved
The board approved a five-year service plan for two FortiGate network firewalls for the sheriff’s office and courthouse. The county’s current firewall service is set to expire in July.
The county will purchase the software for $4,962, and a one-time $600 installation fee will also be included. Turnkey Nerds in Blair, which handles the county’s IT business, will maintain the firewalls. The cost of the FortiGate firewalls is more expensive than the previous firewalls the county purchased, Supervisor Lisa Kramer, District 2-Kennard, said.
“I think you got to remember with this new generation of equipment, can equipment do multiple tasks and multiple functions, and security being the most important of them all,” Supervisor Jay Anderson, District 5-Blair, said. “This firewall gear here is the best on the market.”
The county also approved entering an internet service contract with American Broadband, which the county currently has as an internet service provider. Kramer said the county put its internet service out to bid to get improved internet speeds and capacity. American Broadband, Great Plains Communications and Cox Communications submitted bids.
The contract with American Broadband will be $50 a month for two years. The county may enter a contract at a future date with a different internet provider. Kramer said having two internet providers entering the sheriff’s office and courthouse from different locations would provide redundancy for its internet system in case of a failure along one of the internet lines.
