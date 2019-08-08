The Arlington Spartans and the Blair Dawgs went 0-for-2 Aug. 2 at the Dodge County Fair Baseball Tournament in Scribner.
The town teams lost their first-round games to West Point — the Dodge County Baseball League (DCBL) champions — and Wahoo, respectively. The Spartans lost to the champs 6-1, while Blair fell 15-5.
Leigh/Schuyler went on to win the fair tourney, 13-12 in ten innings against West Point.
The Cuming County Fair Baseball Tournament began Thursday.
On Aug. 17, however, both Arlington and Blair will be represented on the DCBL All-Star team as it competes in Portsmouth, Iowa. Brad Gentzler of Blair will play second base, while Andy Theiler of Arlington — who is a current Doane Tiger as well — will play shortstop.
Blair's Mills Macek was also voted as a DCBL All-Star, but he will be unable to attend.
