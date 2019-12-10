Washington County Bank recently donated $21,100 to 69 local nonprofits in conjunction with their “Mortgage That Gives Back” program.
For every home mortgage that closed in 2019, Washington County Bank pledged a $100 donation to a local nonprofit and mortgage customers were able to pick the organization they wanted to receive the gift. As a result of this effort, the Blair Area Community Foundation received a check during WCNE Gives for $14,700 to be distributed among 45 Washington County nonprofits.
“Giving Tuesday was the perfect day to make our donation.” said Terry Dutton, bank president. “We love being able to support the important work these organizations do in our local communities.”
In addition to the BACF donation, Washington County bank also donated $1,500 to be distributed among 10 Burt County nonprofits and $4,900 to be distributed among 14 Harrison County nonprofits. “Our mortgage customers have loved being a part of this program,” said Cody Carritt, vice president of mortgage/retail division. “It’s really a simple way to make a positive impact where we live.”
