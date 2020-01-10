Walker Behnken traveled to Atlanta between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3 with 25 other Nebraska teens to participate in the annual National 4-H Congress.
For 99 years, youth from the United States and its territories have participated in the youth leadership development experience, National 4-H Congress. Congress provided youth, ages 15-19, with a quality educational and cross-cultural experience. It is designed to address the needs and issues of youth while helping to develop capable, competent and caring citizens.
Nebraska youth are selected for this honor based on their leadership, community service and educational activities through Nebraska 4-H.
Throughout the National 4-H Congress experience, delegates networked with 4-H members throughout the nation. They participated in learning workshops led by national leaders in the fields of STEM, leadership development and Agricultural Literacy.
Youth delegates also heard a message of encouragement and inspiration from Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue. Aligned with the theme of the event, Go Beyond, he challenged youth to strive for excellence and to make a day by day decision to use their gifts.
National 4-H Congress delegates learned from one another at the Atlanta History Center, and joined the other 800 delegates in community service to the Atlanta community.
All youth ages 5 to 19 can explore their interests and enhance their potential through 4-H. The Nebraska Extension youth development program offers projects for nearly every interest, ranging from Web design to rockets, genealogy, animals large and small, woodworking, fashion, photography, and much, much more.
For more information about the Washington County 4-H Program go to the website at extension.unl.edu/statewide/washington/4h/ or contact the 4-H staff by email at WashingtonCounty4H@unl.edu or by phone at 402-426-9455.
