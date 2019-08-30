Washington County 4-H members were among 147 4-H members who participated in the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Fashion Show on Sunday in Grand Island.
4-H members modeled for a panel of judges and for a crowd estimated at 1,000 during the Nebraska State Fair.
Erika Cruikshank received a purple ribbon in the fashion show for showcasing her consumer skills with a purchased garment. Cruikshank has been a Washington County 4-H member for five years and is a member of the Trail Blazers 4-H Club.
Anna Taylor received a blue ribbon in the fashion show. She showed off her construction skills by creating a dress. Taylor has been a Washington County 4-H member for five years and is a member of the Trail Blazers 4-H Club.
Victoria Wimpey received a red ribbon in the fashion show. She showed off her construction skills by creating a dress. Wimpey is a first year 4-H member and is part of the Washington County Homeschoolers 4-H Club.
