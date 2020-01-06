The Washington County 4-H Archery Club is part of the 4-H shooting sports program and is beginning their new season. This 4-H club is open to all Washington County youth who are ages eight to 18 years old on Jan. 1.
A 4-H Archery Club informational meeting will be held Jan. 21. New members need to arrive at 6:15 p.m. while previous year members need to arrive by 6:40 p.m. in order to complete their necessary paperwork. The first practice for the younger youth (ages 8-11 years old on Jan. 1) will be held at 7 p.m. after the informational meeting.
An additional 4-H Archery Club informational meeting will be held Jan. 28. New members need to arrive at 6:15 p.m. while previous year members need to arrive by 6:40 p.m. in order to complete their necessary paperwork. The first practice for the older youth (ages 12-18 years old on Jan. 1) will be held at 7 p.m. after the informational meeting.
Interested youth are to attend one informational meeting and must have all paperwork completed before attending any practices. A complete schedule and organizational details will be distributed at the informational meetings. Both meetings and practices will be held at the Orion Archery Club in downtown Blair. The club is located in the basement of One Blair Place, 1526 Washington St.
Practice will take place once a month at the Orion Archery Club in Blair — typically the second Tuesday of the month practice for the younger shooters and the fourth Tuesday is practice for the older shooters. Based on the coaches, it is possible that these time frames could be adjusted; for example, the first practice for the younger kids is Jan. 21 instead of being Jan. 14.
During practices, members can shoot with their own equipment or they may borrow equipment from the club. During the first meeting, information about equipment requirements to compete in 4-H sanctioned events will be covered.
There will be Washington County 4-H archery contests that members will have the opportunity to compete. In addition, members will be qualified to attend other 4-H shooting events including the state competitions. Successful archers at the state competition will be eligible for being selected to represent Nebraska in the national competition.
For more information about the state’s program or the national program, please visit the following websites: 4h.unl.edu/shootingsports or www.4-hshootingsports.org
If you are not able to make an informational meeting or have questions before the meeting, contact Brian Jennings, Washington County 4-H Archery Club organizational leader, at 402-306-2945 or Brianlynj@abbnebraska.com (include “4-H Archery” in the subject) or contact the Nebraska Extension in Washington County Office at WashingtonCounty4H@unl.edu or 402-426-9455.
Volunteers needed
All county 4-H shooting sports programs across Nebraska are required to have 4-H enrolled and certified adult instructors. Washington County is always looking for more adults who would like to contribute their time and talents to the 4-H program. As the Washington County 4-H Archery Club is getting started for the year, they are looking for more adults who are willing to get certified.
The next Nebraska 4-H Shooting Sports certification is taking place Jan. 18-19 at the Nebraska Game & Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln. Deadline is Wednesday, however if it has passed, go directly to the registration information and contact information to find out if openings are still available. It may be found at go.unl.edu/ew5z. The next certification workshop is scheduled for April in Holt County or Custer County.
To help defray costs for certification, the Washington County 4-H Council will cover costs for Washington County 4-H volunteers to attend Nebraska 4-H Shooting Sports Leader Certification Workshops. For more information about enrolling as a leader in the Washington County 4-H Program, contact the Nebraska Extension in Washington County Office at 402-426-9455 or the Washington County 4-H staff at WashingtonCounty4H@unl.edu.
