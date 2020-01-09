Katelyn Kluver of Portsmouth was named to the Wartburg College Fall Term Dean's List.
The college recognized 472 students for Fall Term.
The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg students take four courses during Fall Term, which runs from September through December.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college in Waverly, enrolls 1,505 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.
