A judge issued a warrant after an Omaha man convicted of stealing from the Blair Walmart failed to appear for sentencing Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Harry Schneckloth, 41, pleaded guilty Nov. 5 to theft by unlawful taking-subsequent offense, a Class 4 felony. He was released on his own recognizance until his sentencing hearing.
Schneckloth was on post-release supervision at the time.
Judge John E. Samson granted a request from Chief Deputy County Attorney Erik Petersen for a warrant after Schneckloth failed to appear for sentencing. Petersen said Schneckloth also failed to report to the probation office for a presentence investigation.
Schneckloth could face up to two years in prison, nine to 12 months post-release supervision and up to a $10,000 fine.
According to an affidavit, Blair police were dispatched to Walmart, 1882 Holly St., at approximately 1:51 a.m. Feb. 12 for a shoplifting that had just occurred.
An employee told officers three men had entered the store, leaving 10 minutes later with carts filled with items. They did not pay for the items. The witness told officers the men got into a red SUV and fled southbound.
Officers located several discarded items strewn about Holly Street, some with security devices still attached. Two carts were also found in a front parking stall with some merchandise still inside. The total amount of the merchandise taken was $852.
Surveillance video showed three men enter the store at 1:20 a.m. One was wearing a gray hoodie with a white logo on the front and jeans. The second was tall with a large build, dark goatee, wearing a black coat and black sweat pants. The third was wearing a blue hoodie and jeans.
After filling the carts with various merchandise, the suspects gathered near the produce section at the front of the store. When an employee left the entrance area, they ran out and quickly loaded items in the vehicle and drove off with the rear hatch still ajar.
Officers identified the man in the black coat as Schneckloth.
