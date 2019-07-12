A Blair man wanted on several warrants tried to elude police Monday by jumping from a second story window of a house.
Kyle Ward, 27, was arrested and taken to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System by Blair Rescue to be checked out after the estimated 20-foot fall from a window at a residence at 674 N. 27th St. He was later transported to the Washington County Jail.
Officers learned Ward, who was wanted for felony thefts in Washington and Douglas counties and failure to appear in Dodge County, was hiding in an upstairs apartment of the residence. That's when they contacted the woman living there.
“She came outside and was talking to the officers when the wanted subject jumped out of the second story window in the back,” Capt. Aaron Barrow said. “I'm amazed that he didn't hurt himself worse.”
Blair police and members of the III-Corps Drug Task Force were on scene at the time Ward jumped from the window.
According to jail records, Ward was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and obstructing police.
