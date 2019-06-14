A warrant was issued for a Walthill man who allegedly had drugs in his possession during a traffic stop April 8 in Washington County.
Cain B. Kearnes, 39, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, Kearnes, who was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a sheriff's deputy, had an active warrant in Douglas County.
Kearnes was arrested and searched. During the search, a deputy found a small black container with concentrated THC oil in Kearnes' right front pocket.
