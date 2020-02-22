The public is invited to attend the 29th annual meeting of the Wallace Foundation for Rural Research and Development scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 26, at The Learning Center located at the ISU Armstrong Research Farm near Lewis.
This year’s program will begin at 9:30 a.m. Featured speakers are Chad Hart, ISU Associate Professor of Economics, Crop Markets Specialist, Extension Economist, whose topic is History of Revenue Insurance and Market Update, and Julie McMichael, Natural Resources Conservation Services, Southwest Iowa Area Resource Soil Scientist, who will speak on soil health.
A complimentary lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., followed by the annual business meeting at 12:30 p.m.
The Armstrong Research Farm is located 12 miles southwest of Atlantic on Highway 6, half a mile south on 525th Street, and half a mile east on Hitchcock Avenue; or 13 miles east of Oakland on Highway 6, half a mile south on 525th Street, and half a mile east on Hitchcock Avenue.
For more information, contact the Wallace Foundation at 712-769-2650 or raelynb@iastate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.