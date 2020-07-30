The Wahoo Wombats won the Dodge County Baseball League championship Sunday against West Point.
The 2-1 score capped a COVID-19 shortened season, which ran from June 21 through Sunday. The Wombats won a three-round tournament to earn the title after going 7-0 during the regular season.
The Blair and Arlington town teams, meanwhile, came up short.
According to the league website, the Blair Dawgs were 3-3 during the regular season before losing their first-round playoff game to the Dodge Diamondbacks, 9-4. They lost a subsequent game to North Bend 16-12 before having to forfeit Sunday's game in Scribner.
Russ Nelsen said the Dawgs plan to next play during the Cuming County Fair in mid-August.
Arlington, meanwhile, beat Blair during the regular season and opened the playoffs with a 9-8 win against the Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads. It then lost its semifinals game to the eventual champions, 6-4.
