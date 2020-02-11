Trey Scheef scored 31 points Friday as the Class B No. 7 Wahoo boys basketball team totaled 86 at Arlington.
Tanner Pittman and Aiden Foreman, meanwhile, led the Eagles with 11 apiece during the 86-51 loss. Wahoo improved to 17-1 with the win, while AHS fell to 7-13 in defeat.
The Warriors led 28-10 after one quarter and 48-27 at halftime. Braden Harris scored 17 points to compliment Scheef's game-high.
Colby Grefe added nine points for the Eagles, while Nick Smith had eight and Sam Kubat notched six.
