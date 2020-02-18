Roger and Judy Holcombe of Missouri Valley announce the engagement of their son, Steven Holcombe, to Brei Wagner, daughter of Damon and Amy Wagner of Plattsmouth, Neb.
Steven is a 2007 graduate of Missouri Valley Community School. Following high school, Steven attended the University of Iowa where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Recreation Management. He currently works at the Jewish Community Center in Omaha, Neb., as their Business Manager.
Brei is a 2009 graduate of Plattsmouth High School. Following high school, Brei attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Hospitality, Restaurant, and Tourism Management. She currently works at Spreetail in Lincoln, Neb., as the Employee Experience Manager.
The couple is set to wed on Saturday, July 4, at a small ceremony and reception in Colorado Springs, Colo.
