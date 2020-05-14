Harrison County Auditor Susan Bonham announces strong support for the Vote by Mail, aka absentee voting, in Harrison County.
As of Friday, May 8, the county had processed 1,775 absentee requests forms. Just to compare absentee numbers from 2016, only 74 absentee ballots were counted.
With the Iowa Secretary of State sending out absentee request forms to every registered voter in the county the last week of April, the Harrison County Auditor’s Office has been busy processing the request forms as staff mails out the ballots within 24 hours of receiving the request form.
Bonham reminds voters to mark the political party (Democratic or Republican) on the absentee ballot request form as the Primary Election is a partisan primary where voters select a candidate to be a political party’s nominee for a given office in the next general election.
Absentee request forms must be submitted to the Harrison County Auditor’s Office no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22. Curbside voting is being offered at the courthouse Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. until Monday, June 1. Designated parking spots in the courthouse parking lot will be available for the curbside voting service. Signposts with an “assistance” button will be set up at the designated parking spots allowing the voters to alert the auditor’s office of someone needing to vote. Staff will meet the voter in the parking lot to complete the absentee ballot request form and a ballot will be brought to the voter’s car. The voter will then complete the ballot, insert the ballot into the absentee envelope, and sign the envelope. On windy days, the assistance signposts may not be available, but voters can call the auditor’s office for assistance.
Absentee request forms can be found in the county newspapers.
For more information about the June 2 primary, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov or contact the Harrison County Auditor at 712-644-2401.
