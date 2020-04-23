Harrison County Auditor Susan Bonham, along with Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Harrison County Republican Chair Wayne Bahr, and Harrison County Democratic Chair Jan Creasman, are encouraging voters to Vote by Mail for the upcoming Primary Election on Tuesday, June 2.
Secretary Pate will be sending out absentee ballot request forms to all registered voters in Iowa late this week. The absentee ballot request form will include pre-paid postage to return the form to the county auditor.
Also, all area newspapers will feature an absentee ballot request form that voters can cut out, complete, and return to the Harrison County Auditor, 111 N. Second Ave., Logan, IA 51546.
Beginning on April 23, Auditor Bonham will start mailing out official ballots to those voters who have submitted an absentee ballot request form.
For more information or questions, contact the Harrison County Auditor’s Office at 712-644-2401.
