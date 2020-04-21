Area businesses and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce showed their support for healthcare workers Friday.
Employees from Memorial Community Hospital and Health System enjoyed a cookout lunch, including burgers, brats, baked beans, chips and cookies. All of the supplies for the cookout was donated by area businesses.
The event was a way for Blair residents and area businesses to show their gratitude the healthcare workers for their work, dedication and sacrifices during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am absolutely blown away with the effort to provide lunch for the hospital employees. I know that this is a difficult time not only for healthcare workers, but for many small businesses and as we can see in the numbers of unemployment applications, also for many individuals,” MCH&HS President and CEO Manny Wolf said. “Yet as so many individuals are struggling, they come together to show appreciation for us. That’s awesome. For the community to be so generous both with the food and by giving their time is amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.