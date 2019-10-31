The Arlington volleyball team led its fifth set against David City 13-9 Monday at Fremont High School.
To advance to the second round of the Class C1 Subdistrict 4 Tournament, all the Eagles needed was two points.
Coach Katarina Nelson's squad just couldn't quite finish, though. The Scouts won 22-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 16-14 and moved on to face top-seeded Wahoo, the C1 defending state champs.
“The match, obviously, didn't end the way we wanted it to,” Nelson said. “But I think what we have to focus on now is the season and the journey we've been on. Not just that one match.”
The Eagles finished their 2019 campaign 7-21 — a five-win improvement from 2018.
“They reached their full potential most of the time, 3/4 of the time,” Nelson said. “That last fourth, they just need to get there. And they'll get there.”
Unfortunately, Arlington needed that last fourth against David City. After the teams split the first four sets, Kate Miller's kill gave Arlington a 2-0 advantage in the fifth. Attacks by Mallory Ruwe and Chase Andersen further built that advantage to 7-4 before an Eagles block at the net gave them their biggest lead, 9-4.
A pair more of Andersen kills eventually helped get Arlington to 13-9, but Nelson's team couldn't finish the match in its favor, ending the high school careers of four seniors — Jenna Hoefs, Maddie Brennfoerder, Lauren Clapper and Milee Young. Senior Megan Green watched with a stat-taking pencil in her hand after an injury cut her career short earlier in the fall.
“We have a big block, and we have really good passers, and I kept telling them all season 'nobody better,'” Nelson said of her senior class.
Young had big blocks during the 25-22 first set win, while Clapper and Brennfoerder's voices could always be heard.
“They're big communicators,” Nelson said. “There is no such thing as over-communicating on the court.”
Hoefs — like underclassmen Kailynn Gubbels and Janessa Wakefield — had success serving Monday, notching three aces during the 25-22 third set.
“(The seniors) definitely stepped in when we needed them to,” Nelson said.
Arlington's season came to an end Monday, but the Eagles' program potential hasn't in the coach's eyes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.