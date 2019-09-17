Though it lost to Elkhorn 3-0, the Blair volleyball team earned momentum during the end of the second set and the beginning of the third Thursday night at BHS.
With the Norris Invitational just days away, the Bears found something to build on as they fell to 0-3 on the season.
“I think we just kept our energy up and we really realized that we had a shot at it,” Blair senior Katie Frazer said of the Bears' second-set bump. “We went hard because we had a chance, and we were going to make them work for it.”
Elkhorn won the first set 25-12 and was ahead 20-10 during the second when Dani Thompson's kill got coach Brandi Nicholson's home squad going. It went on to outscore the Antlers 7-5 to the 25-17 finish, earning its points, primarily, with junior Emma Cada and and freshman Grace Wibbels serving. A big block at the net to make the score 23-14 also helped.
“If we put that into every single point, every play, every practice and every game we play this season, we'll be golden,” Frazer said.
For a bit, Blair's momentum carried into the third set — an eventual 25-13 Elkhorn win. Carley Damme's kill and Ella Ross' ace put the Bears ahead 2-1 before the road team took control.
Two days later, coach Nicholson's squad traveled to Hickman for the Norris Invitational. There, Blair lost three more matches, but also earned its first victory of the season.
The Bears defeated Ralston, and lost to Seward, Waverly and Crete. They are 1-6 on the season.
BLAIR LINE SCORE
Thursday
Elkhorn 3, Blair 0
Elkhorn (5-3) 25 25 25 — 3
Blair (0-3) 12 17 13 — 0
Fort Calhoun goes 1-4 at Malcolm tourney
After a 4-1 start to the season, the Fort Calhoun volleyball team had a rough start to Malcolm's tournament Thursday night.
The Pioneers lost 2-0 matches to Centennial and the host Clippers before going 1-2 on Saturday. They lost a three-set match to Milford and two-set match to Fairbury before dominating Contestoga in three.
Coach James Slie said his team bested the Cougars 25-9 during the first set and 25-11 in the third, while besting his FCHS substitutes in the second set.
The Malcolm tournament started, though, with a 25-14, 25-23 loss to Centennial. Not long later the Pioneers fell to Malcolm 25-21, 25-20 before returning on Saturday for three more matches.
PIONEER LINE SCORES
Thursday
Malcolm 2, Fort Calhoun 0
Fort Calhoun (4-3) 21 20 — 0
Malcolm 25 25 — 2
Centennial 2, Fort Calhoun 0
Fort Calhoun (4-2) 14 23 — 0
Centennial 25 25 — 2
