The annual Washington County Fair Mud Volleyball Tournament once again took place Sunday at the fairgrounds in Arlington.
As 10 a.m. approached, a crowd gathered around the bleachers in grass — and away from the mud. That didn't last.
More than 20 teams of six — three men and three women — played volleyball on six courts. Each team was guaranteed three matches on an impressive bracket written on green paper, which was hung on the fence on the far west side of the Washington County Fairgrounds.
The mud was thick to start, but quickly became soupy when a water truck sprayed gallons upon gallons on the six courts between the first and second rounds. That's when the volleyball players went from dirty to muddy.
