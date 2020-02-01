Some receive lifetime achievement awards for their work in Hollywood.
But closer to home, Bob Volk received a lifetime achievement award of a different sort — the Golden Book award from the American Simmental Association for his work promoting the cattle.
The award was presented in Denver at the National Western Livestock Show on Jan. 19. His son Jay and his family accepted the award on Bob’s behalf.
In a video, Jay gave a few remarks at the reception.
"This would have been hog heaven for him" Jay said.
Bob, who has dementia, was unable to attend.
"The thoughtfulness of this award has been truly heartfelt," he said. "What makes this extra special is what Bob enjoyed most is our acquaintances, our customers and our friends."
Bob has promoted Simmental livestock for more than 40 years.
The citation read in part, "Their operation began marketing bulls in 1981, and since 1995, genetics have been sold continuously through an effective, well-attended production sale. Cattle have been successfully promoted through participation in many of the nation's most renowned cattle shows."
Jay said the recipients have to be nominated by a board member, so several months ago they submitted a synopsis of his career for the nominating procedure.
"It would have been nice if he got it before he couldn't be there, but that's what goes with it," Jay said. "They honored two families (Doug Parke of Paris, Ky. is the other) that had been in the business for 40-plus years. It's the highest honor they give for contributions to the breed."
Bob was born and raised in Battle Creek and earned a degree in animal husbandry at the University of Nebraska. He spent 16 years as manager of the Aksarben Livestock Show and served on the ASA Board of Trustees from 2004 to 2010.
