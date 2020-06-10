Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom presents the Soybean Life Cycle Online
STEM festivals were one of the many events affected by COVID-19 closings this school year. Agriculture in the Classroom coordinators, like Melanie Bruck, would have been traveling to multiple schools to present activities on science, technology, engineering, and math. These community events would have reached many families, educating young and old alike about the importance of agriculture.
Thanks to virtual technology, Bruck joined 13 other presenters on May 28 to create a virtual STEM festival hosted by the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation. STEM festival attendees connected with presenters via Facebook Live. Every 10 minutes a new presenter went live for nearly two and a half hours. Presentations covered topics like soil chemistry, pollination, earthworms, ethanol production and more.
“During the school closures, we have offered many virtual learning resources that were well received,” said Will Fett, executive director of the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation. “We thought hosting this virtual STEM festival would be a great way for Iowa schools to close out their year and enjoy learning about agriculture as well.”
Since Bruck’s farm is in southwest Iowa, she presented on a familiar topic to many Iowans - soybeans. She set up her office as a virtual classroom and used a model to illustrate how soybeans develop from a seed and grow into the mature plant. By using empty CD cases, Bruck germinated soybean seeds for five days in a row. She then shared those during her presentation. The clear cases allowed viewers to see the roots and leaves develop. She also demonstrated for viewers how they could germinate seeds quickly using items from home. To help viewers understand the soybean life cycle, Bruck explained that farmers plant soybean seeds in the spring and harvest them in the fall. She was able to show an example of a mature soybean plant that she brought from her farm.
“A lot of things have needed to be cancelled, and although I miss seeing my students in person, I am happy to know we can connect online and still have access to STEM education,” says Bruck.
For more information, please visit www.IowaAgLiteracy.org.
About Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom
Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom is a regional effort of the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation established August of 2018. It serves school districts in five counties in southwest Iowa including Carroll, Crawford, Harrison, Shelby, and West Pottawattamie Counties.
