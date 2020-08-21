Vintage cars will fill the lawn at the Washington County Fairgrounds for "Kick'n it in the Stix" at 11 a.m. Aug. 29.
Scott DeGeorge, president of The Headliners Car Club of Omaha, organizers of the event, said the purpose is to bring a different spin to a car show and make it more of an event.
"Families can come out and enjoy themselves," he said of their second annual show. "It's free to the public and a charge to show cars."
There will be mini bike races, pinup contests, live bands in the evening, vendors inside and out, with some cars inside.
"We want as many of the locals to come out as possible," he said.
Cars will be displayed from Kearney, Lincoln, Des Moines, Denver, Utah, some maybe from Missouri, he said.
"We're hoping to get more people as it grows," DeGeorge said.
There were 134 registered vehicles at the show last year.
"We were really pleased to have that amount at a first-year show," he said.
DeGeorge said having the other activities as part of the car show is new to the area. They are making plans for keeping safe during this coronavirus pandemic.
"We are definitely concerned," he said. "We have been in contact with the fairgrounds and they're in contact with Washington County. We are abiding by the rules. It will be more outside than inside and only around 30 or 40 people will be inside the buildings at a time with many vendors taking up much of the room."
There will be hand sanitizing and hand washing mobile stations.
The event includes live and silent auctions and a small swap meet. Proceeds from the live auction will be donated to Roots to Wings, an Arlington-based nonprofit organization aimed at offering employment opportunities and improving the quality of life for those with disabilities.
"We are trying to give back to the town as much as we can," DeGeorge said. "People are thanking us for doing it still and being safe as possible."
The group is mostly out of Omaha and a few live in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
New this year is a model car show and the swap meet. There are also a few rides.
"We are paying people to sanitize between the rides," he said. "We are going to go above and beyond to make sure people are safe."
DeGeorge believes interest will be high for the event.
"A lot of the car shows were canceled because of coronavirus and them holding the shows on private property and now everyone is itching to get to something like this," he said.
He said he hopes to help more than one charity if things take off and get bigger.
"Our main mission is to have fun, bring people together and give back to the community and do what we can," he said. "We are simply trying to have a good time for the community, give back what we can and keep hot-rodding alive."
