From summer talent shows to weddings and everything in between, the auditorium in Arlington gets a lot of use. Aside from some minor maintenance, no major renovations have happened in several years.
Starting a year ago, the Arlington Village Board of Trustees started looking for resources, stainless steel kitchen equipment and work surfaces, just to give the kitchen an upgrade.
During the previous budget year, they purchased a large commercial refrigerator, stainless steel countertops, and new sink basins to gut the old kitchen, replace the flooring, repaint the walls and make it a better kitchen environment for today's user who isn't cooking big things in the kitchen. "If they're reheating things or a caterer comes in, we want to make sure the kitchen is appropriate for those who use it," board member Travis Kraemer said.
"At the moment, we have been sourcing materials, bringing them in, so that hopefully by springtime we can have a newly renovated kitchen," said Kraemer.
The sourced items are being kept in storage until flooring and wiring can be installed.
Once the contracts are approved for the wiring and flooring, the city team of Jon Rosenthal and Tyler Fickenscher, will do most of the work other than wiring and flooring.
The village is currently seeking bids for electrical modifications. Kraemer said the kitchen is in good working order, but they are wanting to update the space.
"There are a lot of kitchenware and glassware that have layers of dust. Nobody wants to wash dishes anymore so we have all these things that are just taking up space that we think are unimportant and not necessary," Kraemer said.
The board also is looking to remodel the bathrooms, adding more space and making them ADA compliant. Kraemer said they are looking to add large-scale wi-fi to the building for larger events so all attendees would have wi-fi access.
"It's meeting the demands for the current user and renter," he said. "There are a lot of options for people to rent from and we want to make sure those amenities are available here, too."
Kraemer said he wanted people to be aware that the community room is once again available for rental now that the board's new offices are complete.
"For the past year and a half we have been using it as city offices," he said. "We've moved and now we can rent the space."
