The Village of Arlington officially took ownership of its new municipal building Monday — six months after construction began.

An open house is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Arlington Village Hall, which is located at the corner of Second and Eagle streets.

“I think it will be pretty exciting to have our first meeting in the new building and to be able to utilize a bigger space and hopefully serve our citizens better when they want to come to the meeting,” Board of Trustees Chairman Paul Krause told the Citizen last week as minor work was being completed on the building.

On Monday, the board approved the certificate of substantial completion form for the building, which cost approximately $800,000. The board also approved several quotes for the new municipal building including, landscaping, sprinkler system, sod, trees, and window treatments.

Village Clerk Shellie Brainard expected to move into the new building sometime late next week.

The move will cap a nearly five-year long process, which began after a structural engineer determined the former village hall was unsafe. Village employees moved into the Arlington Community Room in September 2014.

Two years later, after purchasing the neighboring former French's gas station, demolition on the two buildings began.

On Sept. 23, 2016, a crew was in the process of demolishing the former village hall when the south wall of the building collapsed onto the Arlington Post Office. Two people were inside the post office at the time of the collapse. Both escaped.

A steering committee, which included village board members, village employees and community members, was formed to help develop plans with JEO Consulting Group for the new building. Community input was also sought.

Initially, designs included a new library. However, those plans were scrapped after the village's application for a Civic and Community Center Financing Fund grant was rejected.

Fauss Construction Company of Hooper began construction for the single-story office building, with about 4,200 square feet, in April. Program spaces include an entry/lobby, a clerk's office with space for a deputy clerk if one is hired in the future, a small meeting room, a large meeting room, break room, men's and women's restrooms, storage areas and a file room that can double as a storm shelter.

Krause said the library could still be added onto the building at another time.

“I think we built a responsible sized building that still shows that we have interest in moving forward, room for expansion and still spent a responsible amount on the project,” he said.

Krause hopes the new building will draw interest in revitalizing downtown

“Hopefully, it will be a spark,” he said.