It’s been a long process but one that resulted in a new Arlington Village Hall.
And at least 20 Arlington residents had the opportunity to take a peek before the Board of Trustees had its first meeting Monday night.
Village Clerk Shellie Brainard showed visitors around, including former board member Red Misfeldt and his wife, Anita.
Chairman Paul Krause said hosting the first meeting in the new building was nice.
“It has been a lot of meetings, drawings and plans to look at over the last five years and it is nice to be in the building,” he said.
Through the glass doors, visitors can find an entry/lobby, clerk’s office space and extra space for a deputy clerk, small and large meeting rooms, break room, restrooms and storage areas. The file room doubles as a storm shelter.
The opening of the building caps a nearly five-year long process, which began after a structural engineer determined the former village hall was unsafe. Village employees moved into the Arlington Community Room in September 2014.
Two years later, after purchasing the neighboring former French's gas station, demolition on the two buildings began.
A steering committee, which included village board members, village employees and community members, was formed to help develop plans with JEO Consulting Group for the new building. Community input was also sought.
Initially, designs included a new library. However, those plans were scrapped after the village's application for a Civic and Community Center Financing Fund grant was rejected.
Construction for the single-story office building began in April.
The 4,200 square foot office building, which cost approximately $800,000, was constructed by Fauss Construction Company of Hooper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.